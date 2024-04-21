Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.35 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

