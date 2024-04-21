Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

