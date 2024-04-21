Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,870,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,029,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

