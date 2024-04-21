Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.86. The firm has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total value of $4,152,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,857,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,293,833.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total transaction of $4,152,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,857,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,293,833.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total transaction of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 628,184 shares of company stock worth $184,794,698. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.87.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

