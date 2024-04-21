Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.98 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $40.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00023453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,130,135,462 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

