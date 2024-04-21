Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

