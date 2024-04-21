Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.28.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$49.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 226.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$58.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0527987 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

