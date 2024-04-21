Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AS stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

