American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 798.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

