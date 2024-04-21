American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,236. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

