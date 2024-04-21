American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $5,897,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 697.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.