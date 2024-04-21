American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $171.30 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.74.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.