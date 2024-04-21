Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $284.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $314.00 to $284.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.95.

AMGN stock opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.40. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

