AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires $52,368.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 361,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,536.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:AXR opened at $21.00 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth $9,505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

