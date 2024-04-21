Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.44 on Friday, reaching $322.46. 1,272,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,861. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

