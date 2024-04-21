Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:RSPT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.11. 517,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

