Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 269 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,227,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

