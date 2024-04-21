Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AR opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

