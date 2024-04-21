Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,130,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

