Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $91.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

