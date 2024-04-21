Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.93. 1,527,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,517. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

