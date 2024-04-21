Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.05. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 10,732 shares trading hands.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

