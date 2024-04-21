Art de Finance (ADF) Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $108.36 million and approximately $62.12 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,125,745 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 150,125,746 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.74228568 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $76,753,097.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

