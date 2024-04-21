ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $29.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $859.54. 2,486,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $958.18 and a 200 day moving average of $795.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $339.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

