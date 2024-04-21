ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).
In other news, insider William Barker purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($59,068.84). Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
