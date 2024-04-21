ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Given New $5.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
Shares of ASPI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97.
Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes
In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan acquired 15,596 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASP Isotopes
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.