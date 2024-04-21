ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Given New $5.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan acquired 15,596 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 761.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

