Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

