Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head-To-Head Review

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auddia and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million ($14.25) -0.14 Clarivate $2.63 billion 1.78 -$911.20 million ($1.48) -4.72

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auddia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Auddia has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.7% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -380.35% -154.61% Clarivate -34.66% 9.95% 3.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auddia and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clarivate 3 3 3 0 2.00

Clarivate has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Auddia.

Summary

Clarivate beats Auddia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

