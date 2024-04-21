Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,348 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 151,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

