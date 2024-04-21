Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Avient Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,035,000 after buying an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,360,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,754,000 after acquiring an additional 266,231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Avient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,791,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

