Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.55 or 0.00011653 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $40.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009420 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,767.15 or 0.99980199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010741 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00100683 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,422,352 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,402,301.99160987 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.70818723 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $44,679,948.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

