B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,924,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,163,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

