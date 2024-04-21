Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT Raised to $13.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $378.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.94% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,775.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,775.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,108,301.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,429 shares of company stock worth $851,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Backblaze by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 537,565 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Backblaze by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208,759 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Backblaze by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Backblaze by 149.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 177,797 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

