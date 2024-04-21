Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.06.

Shares of BK opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

