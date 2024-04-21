Barclays Lowers Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $952.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

