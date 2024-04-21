Barclays Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $180.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.70.

TSLA stock opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $146.22 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.23. The firm has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

