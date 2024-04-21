Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $245.30 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $245.30 million and $1.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.80 or 0.04869390 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00023594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,183,878 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,803,878 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

