Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.

888 Stock Performance

LON 888 opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £375.68 million, a P/E ratio of -643.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.24. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67).

Get 888 alerts:

About 888

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.