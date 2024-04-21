Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.
888 Stock Performance
LON 888 opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £375.68 million, a P/E ratio of -643.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.24. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67).
