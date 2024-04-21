Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BZQIY opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $7.24.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
