BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $156,700.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Todd Berard sold 515 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $9,264.85.

On Monday, March 11th, Todd Berard sold 401 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $6,985.42.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Todd Berard sold 111 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,925.85.

On Friday, January 19th, Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $20,648.32.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

