Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIR. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.36.

Shares of BIR opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.08. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$8.68.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0898464 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

