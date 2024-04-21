Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

BLNK opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.77.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 144.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 1,272.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

