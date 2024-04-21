Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OBDE opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 67.44% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital Co. III

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III ( NYSE:OBDE Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

