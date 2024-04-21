BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$8.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.02.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$15.96 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.