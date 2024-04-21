Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northcoast Research currently has $140.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.35.

BA stock opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a PEG ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.28. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 83.6% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

