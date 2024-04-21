Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.60 and its 200-day moving average is $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

