Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,359 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. A. O. Smith accounts for about 2.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $86.07. 1,134,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,224. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.