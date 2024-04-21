Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,997 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,398,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,417. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

