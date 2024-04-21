Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

OGE traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.