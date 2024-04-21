Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Dover makes up about 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.84. 1,257,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

